Open City 2018: Manila Biennale

The Manila Transitio Community Ritual and Memorial Concert. February 25, 2018. Sunday Puerta Real, Intramuros. Source: Carlos Celdran
Published 23 February 2018 at 3:28pm, updated 23 February 2018 at 3:32pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
“It’s about bringing back the soul of the city of Intramuros.” It is a non profit event created by artists designed to bring art closer to the people, outside the four walls of a museum or gallery. It has been made possible through the 'bayanihan', community spirit among artists to recognize the historical significance of Intramuros and 'restore it to life' Carlos Celdran tells us more https://manilabiennale.ph/
