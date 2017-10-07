Open House Ballarat

Emma Telfer from Open House Melbourne was in Ballarat this week to launch the first ever Open House in regional Victoria.
Published 7 October 2017 at 12:02pm
By Maridel Martinez
From Melbourne, Open House moves to Ballarat to open its historical buildings and some modern and sustainable buildings or homes to the public. Photos Credit to: Christine Francis for Two halves House; Shannon McGrath for Piermont House; Regent Multiplex (Supplied)
