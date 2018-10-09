SBS Filipino

Opera House promotes race under government orders

SBS Filipino

An artist's impression of how the race advertising would look

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 October 2018 at 11:41am, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:10pm
By Ronald Manila, Lydia Feng, Joy Joshi
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Hundreds of thousands of people have signed a petition against a plan to advertise The Everest horse race on the sails of the Sydney Opera House.

Published 9 October 2018 at 11:41am, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:10pm
By Ronald Manila, Lydia Feng, Joy Joshi
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
While the National Trust says the move could be illegal, the Prime Minister is defending the decision and says he does not know what the problem is.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom