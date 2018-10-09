Opera House promotes race under government orders

While the National Trust says the move could be illegal, the Prime Minister is defending the decision and says he does not know what the problem is.
Published 9 October 2018 at 11:41am, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:10pm
By Ronald Manila, Lydia Feng, Joy Joshi
Presented by Ronald Manila
Hundreds of thousands of people have signed a petition against a plan to advertise The Everest horse race on the sails of the Sydney Opera House.
