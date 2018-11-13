SBS Filipino

Opioid-related drug use kills three Australians each day: report

Used needle at a safe injecting room

Published 13 November 2018 at 12:41pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:46pm
By Jessica Rowe, Charlotte Lam
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

More than three million Australians have an opioid prescription, according to a new Australian Institute of Health and Welfare report. Opioids provide pain relief and can be obtained legally, such as codeine and morphine and also illegally, in heroin and opium.

