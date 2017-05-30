Oplan Balik Eskwela starts in Cebu

Police to implement Oplan Balik Eskwela for a peaceful, safe and orderly start of school next Monday; Department of Education will accept transferee from Mindanao, even without papers; In Lapu-Lapu, more than 500 high school students benefitted from summer job programs; Barangay alarm system in 80 areas urged to be set up; Cebu Provincial Board recommends the approval of an ordinance requiring the cleaning up of commercial transport wheel before entering the city; and Mandaue-Cagayan, Isabela sisterhood city signed
Published 30 May 2017 at 1:41pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news from the region by Nick Melgar. Image: a public school in Cebu (Nick Melgar)
Published 30 May 2017 at 1:41pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share