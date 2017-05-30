SBS Filipino

Oplan Balik Eskwela starts in Cebu

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_691788.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 May 2017 at 1:41pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news from the region by Nick Melgar. Image: a public school in Cebu (Nick Melgar)

Published 30 May 2017 at 1:41pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Police to implement Oplan Balik Eskwela for a peaceful, safe and orderly start of school next Monday; Department of Education will accept transferee from Mindanao, even without papers; In Lapu-Lapu, more than 500 high school students benefitted from summer job programs; Barangay alarm system in 80 areas urged to be set up; Cebu Provincial Board recommends the approval of an ordinance requiring the cleaning up of commercial transport wheel before entering the city; and Mandaue-Cagayan, Isabela sisterhood city signed

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul