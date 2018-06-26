OPLAN Tambay launched in Cebu; registration for Midterm elections begins next week; Bus operators appeal for fare hike; three minors nabbed in online sex exploitation; Ironman to be moved to another venue; and 50 students "exorcised" in Ronda, Cebu.
Source: Government of Cebu
Published 26 June 2018 at 12:48pm, updated 26 June 2018 at 3:56pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news in the region by Nick Melgar Image: Cebu Police (Melgar)
Published 26 June 2018 at 12:48pm, updated 26 June 2018 at 3:56pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share