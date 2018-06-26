SBS Filipino

OPLAN Tambay launched in Cebu

SBS Filipino

Cebu Provincial Police Office

Source: Government of Cebu

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 June 2018 at 12:48pm, updated 26 June 2018 at 3:56pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news in the region by Nick Melgar Image: Cebu Police (Melgar)

Published 26 June 2018 at 12:48pm, updated 26 June 2018 at 3:56pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
OPLAN Tambay launched in Cebu; registration for Midterm elections begins next week; Bus operators appeal for fare hike; three minors nabbed in online sex exploitation; Ironman to be moved to another venue; and 50 students "exorcised" in Ronda, Cebu.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom