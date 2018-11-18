Oposa Doctrine: Present generation's responsibility to protect the environment for future generations

Our present generation has the right to sue on behalf of future generations to stop environmental damage today according to the doctrine of Intergenerational Responsibility.





In a widely-noted case on inter-generational responsibility, the Supreme Court (SC) of the Philippines upheld the legal standing and the right of the children to initiate the action on their behalf and on behalf of generations yet unborn.





Environmental lawyer and one of Asia’s leading voices in the global arena of environmental law Antonio Oposa Jr tells us more about what is known as the “Oposa Doctrine,” and the responsibility of today's generation to protect the environment that we all share.



