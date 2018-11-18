SBS Filipino

Oposa Doctrine: Present generation's responsibility to protect the environment for future generations

Intergenerational Responsibility

Antonio Oposa Jr on his public lecture in Sydney on the intergenerational responsibility

Published 18 November 2018 at 1:58pm, updated 21 November 2018 at 11:37am
By Annalyn Violata
How are we able to protect our environment for the younger generations yet to come?

Our present generation has the right to sue on behalf of future generations to stop environmental damage today according to the doctrine of Intergenerational Responsibility.

In a widely-noted case on inter-generational responsibility, the Supreme Court (SC) of the Philippines upheld the legal standing and the right of the children to initiate the action on their behalf and on behalf of generations yet unborn.

Environmental lawyer and  one of Asia’s leading voices in the global arena of environmental law Antonio Oposa Jr tells us more about what is known as the “Oposa Doctrine,” and the responsibility of today's generation to protect the environment that we all share.

Environmental law
(L-R) Antonio Oposa Jr with Chief Judge of the Land and Environment Court of New South Wales Brian Preston and Professor Ben Boer


