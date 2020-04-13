SBS Filipino

Opposition calls for free online training to upskill residents in lockdown

Published 13 April 2020 at 1:37pm, updated 13 April 2020 at 2:16pm
The Queensland Opposition has called for online training courses to be made free for those who have been forced to stay home during the coronavirus crisis.

