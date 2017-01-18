SBS Filipino

Organ donation surges in 2016

SBS Filipino

Doctors performing a medical procedure

Doctors performing a medical procedure Source: File: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 January 2017 at 2:41pm, updated 18 January 2017 at 3:41pm
By Camille Bianchi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Organ donation has surged in the past year, with a record 1400 lives saved through transplants -- according to the Australian Organ and Tissue Authority. Image: Doctors performing a medical procedure (File: SBS)

Published 18 January 2017 at 2:41pm, updated 18 January 2017 at 3:41pm
By Camille Bianchi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Donor advocates say there is still much room for improvement -- and they are urging more people to join the national organ and tissue register.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January