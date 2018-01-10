SBS Filipino

Original Pilipino Music continue to live in Australia

Mike Valdvia during his visit at SBS, Melbourne

Published 10 January 2018 at 12:11pm, updated 10 January 2018 at 12:19pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Filipino musician and composer, Mike Valdivia talks about OPM, challenges Filipino musicians face in Australia and the plans on organising a music community that would empower and set a standard for Pinoy musicians in Melbourne.

