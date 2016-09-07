SBS Filipino

Our environment, climate, our future

Published 7 September 2016 at 3:36pm, updated 8 September 2016 at 6:56am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
In previous administrations, environmental issues have taken a back seat. Under the Duterte Administration, with the promise of change, what will the next six years look like for the environment and environmental policies in the Philippines? We asked environmental lawyer and policy expert, Professor Tony La Viña. Professor La Viña was part of the Philippine delegation to the December 2015 UN Climate talks in Paris. Image: Professor Tony La Viña (supplied)

