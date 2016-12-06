SBS Filipino

Over 2 million Australians 'short changed' by employers on super

Published 6 December 2016 at 12:51pm, updated 8 December 2016 at 1:56pm
By Philip Ly
Source: SBS
A new report says employers are short-changing large portions of Australia's workforce when it comes to superannuation. Image: AAP

The report has found up to 2.4 million Australians are missing out on some or all of their entitlements.

 

It found young people are the most vulnerable and little has been done about the problem





