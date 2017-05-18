Over 66,000 complaints over telephones, mobile phones and internet

SBS Filipino

Published 18 May 2017
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Telecomunications Industry Ombudsman received almost 66,000 complaints from Australians from July to December 2016, over problems with their telephones, mobile phones and internet.Image: Teen using her mobile phone (AAP)

Ombudsman Judi Jones said that they experienced an increase in complaints an increase in complaints by 5.3 percent during the period.

