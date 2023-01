Available in other languages

The Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 43 Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) staff have tested positive for COVID-19.











Highlights:





- More than 800 medical frontliners have tested positive for COVID-19





-More 300 doctors have tested positive for COVID-19





-The DOH has asked that medical frontliners be protected against harassment





DOH Undersecretary Vergeire has asked local governments to pass and enact the Anti-Discrimination Ordinance for medical frontliners