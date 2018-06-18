Over-educated and under-employed - the bad news in youth jobs

Source: Getty Images
Published 18 June 2018 at 3:00pm, updated 18 June 2018 at 3:16pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Ronald Manila
Australia’s jobless rate has fallen but behind the figures is an increasing number of young graduates who can’t find work. Six out of ten 25-year-olds hold post-school qualifications, but half of them are still looking for full-time jobs.
