Overcoming Challenges to Reach Top Teacher's Licensure Exam

Published 5 March 2016 at 12:01pm, updated 9 March 2016 at 9:25am
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Iah Seraspi comes from an impoverished family in Romblon, but she used poverty as a challenge in achieving her dream to top the nationwide Licensure Exam for Teachers (LET) in the Philippines. Image: Iah Seraspi (Supplied)
Published 5 March 2016 at 12:01pm, updated 9 March 2016 at 9:25am
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Iah says she realised she has a 'calling' to become a teacher because there are so many children that are needing guidance in their education.