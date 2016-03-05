SBS Filipino

Overcoming Challenges to Reach Top Teacher's Licensure Exam

Iah Seraspi

Iah Seraspi Source: Supplied

Published 5 March 2016 at 12:01pm, updated 9 March 2016 at 9:25am
By Christie Rivera
Available in other languages

Iah Seraspi comes from an impoverished family in Romblon, but she used poverty as a challenge in achieving her dream to top the nationwide Licensure Exam for Teachers (LET) in the Philippines. Image: Iah Seraspi (Supplied)

Iah says she realised she has a 'calling' to become a teacher because there are so many children that are needing guidance in their education.

Listen to her story.

 


