Overcoming loneliness in a new country

Overcoming loneliness

Overcoming loneliness Source: Getty Images

Published 28 November 2019 at 10:13am, updated 28 November 2019 at 10:21am
By Wolfgang Mueller
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Language barriers, cultural differences, separation from family and friends are just some of the reasons why many refugees and asylum seekers experience loneliness.

In Sydney and Melbourne, refugee organisations offer a range of programs and initiatives to help new arrivals regain a sense of community and belonging in their new country.

