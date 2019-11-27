Overcoming loneliness in a new country

In Sydney and Melbourne, refugee organisations offer a range of programs and initiatives to help new arrivals regain a sense of community and belonging in their new country.
Overcoming loneliness Source: Getty Images
Published 28 November 2019 at 10:13am, updated 28 November 2019 at 10:21am
By Wolfgang Mueller
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Language barriers, cultural differences, separation from family and friends are just some of the reasons why many refugees and asylum seekers experience loneliness.
Published 28 November 2019 at 10:13am, updated 28 November 2019 at 10:21am
By Wolfgang Mueller
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share