Overseas voter registration extended until October 14

Highlights The deadline for the Overseas Voters Registration (OVR) is extended from September 30 to October 14.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, migrants are experiencing difficulties travelling to the nearest Philippine Embassy or Consulate for voter registration

The 30-day overseas voting period will be from April 10 to May 9, 2022.

The countdown to the Philippine national elections is about to begin. But the restrictions being experienced by overseas voters due to COVID-19 lockdowns, difficulty in completing the online form and undue financial burden for taking a day off from work to complete the registration is a collective concern for many first time voters.











Filipino migrants in Australia like MJ Denila, needs to appear in person at Philippine embassies, consulates, or other designated registration centers to register.





"I thought it was automatic already for active voter, turns out hindi pala and you have to go to the consulate and register biometrics again and tell the governemnent that you're not in Manila anymore."





Despite the long process, international student, Joseph Francia encourages other migrants to register, vote and choose leaders wisely.





Registered Filipino voters residing and working abroad can join in the overseas voting at Philippine missions to choose the next president, vice-president, 12 senators and a party-list representative.















