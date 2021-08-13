SBS Filipino

Overseas voters registration for May 2022

Voting period is from 10 April to 9 May 2022

Published 13 August 2021 at 7:51pm, updated 17 August 2021 at 1:58pm
By Maridel Martinez
Filipino citizens and dual citizens are able to register to vote in the coming May 2022 National Elections.

Highlights
  • Registered overseas voters can update their details online
  • First time Filipino overseas voters need to register
  • Registration closes 30 September 2021
Filipino citizens and Filipinos with dual citizenship are able to register at the
Philippine Embassy in Canberra 
or in any Consulate office in Australia.

"Our office is open, we continue to serve the Filipino people during lockdown. We are considered an essential service," shares Deputy Consul-General Anthony Mandap, Melbourne.

