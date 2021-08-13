Overseas voters registration for May 2022

Highlights Registered overseas voters can update their details online

First time Filipino overseas voters need to register

Registration closes 30 September 2021

Filipino citizens and Filipinos with dual citizenship are able to register at the Philippine Embassy in Canberra or in any Consulate office in Australia.





"Our office is open, we continue to serve the Filipino people during lockdown. We are considered an essential service," shares Deputy Consul-General Anthony Mandap, Melbourne.





