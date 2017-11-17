SBS Filipino

Pacific climate threat a focus for UN summit

SBS Filipino

UN Climate Change Conference COP23 Bonn, Germany,

German Chancellor Angela Merkel teenager Timothy Naulusala (C) from Fiji French President Emmanuel Macron(L), Prime Minister of Fiji Frank Bainimarama (back) Source: EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 November 2017 at 3:07pm, updated 17 November 2017 at 3:10pm
By Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Almost 200 nations are meeting in Germany to nail down the details of implementing the Paris Agreement, aimed at curbing global temperature rises. Germany and France's leaders have made strong political statements at the beginning of the crucial high-level discussions of the United Nations climate conference.

Published 17 November 2017 at 3:07pm, updated 17 November 2017 at 3:10pm
By Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul