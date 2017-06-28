SBS Filipino

Pacman to Horn: 'Best of Luck'

(L-R) Manny Pacquiao, promoter Bob Arum and Australian Jeff Horn

(L-R) Manny Pacquiao, promoter Bob Arum and Australian Jeff Horn

Published 28 June 2017 at 8:51pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:51am
By Ronald Manila, Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

"Best of luck." This is Filipino boxing champion Manny Pacquiao's message to his unbeaten Australian opponent.

The so-called Philippines' Pambansang Kamao answered some questions from the press few days before the much-awaited Battle of Brisbane, where he also gave his message to Jeff Horn and wished him the best of luck and that they would have been a good fight come Sunday 02 July.

