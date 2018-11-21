Pacquiao and Roach teaming up for a January fight against Adrien Broner

Manny Pacquiao hits the pads with trainer Freddie Roach during a training session at the PCYC Boxing Gym at Milton on June 26, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia Source: Bradley Kanaris for Duco Promotions
Published 21 November 2018 at 11:41am, updated 21 November 2018 at 11:48am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Boxing Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach is reuniting with fighting Senator Manny Pacquiao for his January 19 fight in Las Vegas against American brawler Adrien Broner.
