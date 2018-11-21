SBS Filipino

Pacquiao and Roach teaming up for a January fight against Adrien Broner

Battle of Brisbane

Manny Pacquiao hits the pads with trainer Freddie Roach during a training session at the PCYC Boxing Gym at Milton on June 26, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia Source: Bradley Kanaris for Duco Promotions

Published 21 November 2018 at 11:41am, updated 21 November 2018 at 11:48am
By Allen Estabillo
Available in other languages

Boxing Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach is reuniting with fighting Senator Manny Pacquiao for his January 19 fight in Las Vegas against American brawler Adrien Broner.

