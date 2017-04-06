SBS Filipino

Pacquiao-Horn fight in Brisbane?: Former Senator jabs at publicly-funded sponsorship

Published 6 April 2017 at 2:21pm, updated 27 June 2017 at 12:47pm
By Ronald Manila
A former leader of the Australian Democrats and Queensland Senator hits out the state government and Brisbane City Council for reportedly partially funding the big boxing fight of legendary Manny Pacquiao and local hero, teacher-boxer Jeff Horn in Brisbane this July. Image: Manny Pacquiao, left, and Jeff Horn (Joann Jeogh/SBS/AAP Image/ AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko and AAP Image/Dan Peled)

On social media, Andrew Bartlett voices out his dissent on the publicly-funded sponsorship saying the politics and sexist views of Pacquiao, who is also a Senator in the Philippines, do not deserved to be supported.

Here's what Bartlett says:

Bartlett's posting about sponsorship of Pacquiao-Horn fight
He also believes the money can be better spent to assist the state which is reeling from the destructions of Cyclone Debbie.

A Pacquiao-Horn fight in Brisbane was initially planned in February for this April but the promoters of Pacquiao courted the idea of having it staged in the Middle East with bigger sponsorship. It also fizzled out.

SBS Filipino program asked the Office of Senator Pacquiao for comment. A staff admitted that they were not aware of the final fight in Brisbane in July. They have not commented on Bartlett's statement.

 

