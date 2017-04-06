Pacquiao-Horn fight in Brisbane?: Former Senator jabs at publicly-funded sponsorship

On social media, Andrew Bartlett voices out his dissent on the publicly-funded sponsorship saying the politics and sexist views of Pacquiao, who is also a Senator in the Philippines, do not deserved to be supported.





He also believes the money can be better spent to assist the state which is reeling from the destructions of Cyclone Debbie.





A Pacquiao-Horn fight in Brisbane was initially planned in February for this April but the promoters of Pacquiao courted the idea of having it staged in the Middle East with bigger sponsorship. It also fizzled out.





SBS Filipino program asked the Office of Senator Pacquiao for comment. A staff admitted that they were not aware of the final fight in Brisbane in July. They have not commented on Bartlett's statement.









