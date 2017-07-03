Pacquiao-Horn results, dividing boxing supporters

Pacquiao supporters before the big fight last Sunday

Pacquiao supporters before the big fight last Sunday

Published 3 July 2017 at 4:51pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:51am
By Ronald Manila, Annalyn Violata, Mon Carpo
Boxing supporters are divided in their reactions on the results of Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao after Australian Jeff Horn was hailed the new WBO World Welterweight champion.

Some can not believe that Horn's victory is based on a unanimous decision of the judges during last Sunday's bout.

 

Also from General Santos City and a Pacman supporter, Miss Philippines-Australia 2016 Angela Leonidas is disappointed with the unanimous decision, while boxing aficionado Dido Bohol says that he has expected that result after watching it live in Brisbane.

Angela Leonidas and Manny Pacquiao
Ms Philippines-Australia Angela Leonidas all out support to kababayan from General Santos City boxing champ Manny Pacquiao


Here are some reactions of boxing supporters in interviews by Ronald Manila, Annalyn Violata and Mon Carpo.

 

