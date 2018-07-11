SBS Filipino

Pacquiao ready to win against Lucas Matthysse

the two fighters are scheduled to fight on July 15 in a World Boxing Association welterweight title fight in Malaysia.

Filipino senator and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao (L) and Argentine WBA welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse (R) Source: AAP Image/ EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Published 11 July 2018 at 4:11pm, updated 12 July 2018 at 10:46am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Fighting Senator Manny Pacquiao's camp is eyeing an early big win for his next scheduled fight this Sunday, July 15, against Argentinian brawler Lucas Matthysse in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

