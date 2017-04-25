SBS Filipino

PAGASA warns warmer days ahead in the Visayas

Published 25 April 2017 at 12:31pm, updated 26 April 2017 at 11:19am
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news from the Visayas by Nick Melgar Image: warm weather in Cebu (Nick Melgar)

Four suspected Abu Sayyaf members killed by military buried in Bohol; PAGASA warns sweltering 38C until May; BFAR advises public to avoid seafood products due to red tide; Cebu City Council pushes for habal-habal guidelines; Ordinance restricting activities on cockpit being pushed; Annual Kadaugan to be held this Friday.

 

