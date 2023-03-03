Philippines and Malaysia agree to strengthen bilateral ties

PBBM ANWAR VISIT.jpg

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. (on Wednesday 1 March) said he sees the visit of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim as a reaffirmation of the shared commitment of the Philippines and Malaysia to revitalise their bilateral relations. (Presidential Communications Office, Malacanang Palace) Credit: Presidential Communications Office, Malacanang Palace

President Marcos Jr and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, agree to work towards an “amicable resolution” in relation to the territorial dispute in the South China Sea where the Philippines and Malaysia are both claimants.

Key Points
  • Prime Minister Ibrahim says a multi-lateral approach to the issue is best due to its nature and sensitivity.
  • Malaysian Prime Minister Ibrahim has assured the Philippines its continued support in developing trade and investment, education, agriculture, health and tourism and culture.
  • President Marcos praised Prime Minister Ibrahim for Malaysia’s role in achieving lasting peace in Mindanao.
In other news, Camalig, Albay local government has reported the retrieval of the bodies of the passengers of the Cessna plane that crashed in Mayon Volcano. Among the passengers were two Australian nationals who were employed by an energy company.

Meanwhile, a study by Jobstreet, “What job seekers wish employers knew: Unlocking the future of recruitment,” has found that majority of Filipinos looking for employment are seeking a stable job that offers a work-life balance.



