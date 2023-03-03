Philippines and Malaysia agree to strengthen bilateral ties

Key Points Prime Minister Ibrahim says a multi-lateral approach to the issue is best due to its nature and sensitivity.

Malaysian Prime Minister Ibrahim has assured the Philippines its continued support in developing trade and investment, education, agriculture, health and tourism and culture.

President Marcos praised Prime Minister Ibrahim for Malaysia’s role in achieving lasting peace in Mindanao.

In other news, Camalig, Albay local government has reported the retrieval of the bodies of the passengers of the Cessna plane that crashed in Mayon Volcano. Among the passengers were two Australian nationals who were employed by an energy company.



