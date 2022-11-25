Acknowledging the significant role of the seafarer

Key Points Mission to Seafarers Victoria assist and support seafarers with their needs such as shopping, currency exchange during their brief stay in Melbourne.

There are more than two million seafarers around the globe. Majority of seafarers are from the Philippines, followed by Russia, Indonesia and China.

The Mission to Seafarers Victoria is staffed mostly by volunteers.

Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma. Hellen De La Vega paid tribute to the significant role Filipino seafarers play in the global economy.





The Philippine Representative to Australia also acknowledged the deepening and growing relations between the Philippines and Australia. There are currently more than 400 thousand Filipinos living in Australia.



