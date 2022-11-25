Acknowledging the significant role of the seafarer

Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma. Hellen de La Vega with Consul-General of the Philippines (Victoria) Maria Lourdes M Salcedo and Consul Jan Sherwin Wenceslao, Consul Ralph Vincent Abarquez and Filipinos in Melbourne with Mission to Seafarers CEO Neil James (back) and Filipino seafarers visiting the Mission to Seafarer Centre along Flinders Street while their ship is docked in Melbourne. Everyday around five to ten ships dock, load and unload at various ports in Melbourne. Credit: SBS Filipino

Filipinos in Melbourne gathered at the Mission to Seafarer in Victoria to visit and get tpo know the people extending their support and assistance to millions of seafarers passing by and temporarily docked in Melbourne.

Key Points
  • Mission to Seafarers Victoria assist and support seafarers with their needs such as shopping, currency exchange during their brief stay in Melbourne.
  • There are more than two million seafarers around the globe. Majority of seafarers are from the Philippines, followed by Russia, Indonesia and China.
  • The Mission to Seafarers Victoria is staffed mostly by volunteers.
Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma. Hellen De La Vega paid tribute to the significant role Filipino seafarers play in the global economy.

The Philippine Representative to Australia also acknowledged the deepening and growing relations between the Philippines and Australia. There are currently more than 400 thousand Filipinos living in Australia.

A seafarer's home away from home

25/11/2022
