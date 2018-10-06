SBS Filipino

Pajakeroos: Motorsports' fun ride and safety

Pajakeroos

Some of the members of Pajakeroos

Published 6 October 2018 at 1:53pm, updated 6 October 2018 at 3:19pm
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Dangerous and expensive it may seem, but motorcycling sports can also be fun for some as it can take you to places.

Pajakeroos, one of the Filipino-Australian motorcycling sports group enthusiasts, share their love of the big motor bikes and how they ensure safety when driving. Mark Sevilla and Virgilio Leabres take us through with their rides.

