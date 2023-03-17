PAL to fly direct to Perth from 27 March

PHILIPPINES-SINGAPORE-ASIA-AVIATION

The Manila - Perth , Western Australia route is PAL's first newly opened route, international destination since the COVID-19 pandemic. Source: AFP / TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images

Philippine Airlines will begin its direct flights from Manila to Perth, Western Australia from 27 March.

Key Points
  • Department of Tourism aims to achieve tourism powerhouse destination status in Asia.
  • Cheaper airfares in Manila from 1-30 April due to a decrease in fuel surcharge.
  • Climate Resilient fund for farmers has been approved.
In other news,

The Philippine Government has asked assurances that the AUKUS (Australia-United Kingdom-United States) deal is in accordance with non-nuclear proliferation treaty.

This was the Department of Foreign Affairs statement in relation to Australia's plan of acquiring 3 virginia-class nuclear submarine from the United States starting 2030.
