PAL to fly direct to Perth from 27 March

Key Points
- Department of Tourism aims to achieve tourism powerhouse destination status in Asia.
- Cheaper airfares in Manila from 1-30 April due to a decrease in fuel surcharge.
- Climate Resilient fund for farmers has been approved.
In other news,
The Philippine Government has asked assurances that the AUKUS (Australia-United Kingdom-United States) deal is in accordance with non-nuclear proliferation treaty.
This was the Department of Foreign Affairs statement in relation to Australia's plan of acquiring 3 virginia-class nuclear submarine from the United States starting 2030.