Palestinians, Indonesia warn Australia over Jerusalem switch

PM Scott Morrison and Foreign Minister Marise Payne

\ Source: AAP

Published 18 October 2018 at 2:19pm, updated 19 October 2018 at 4:47pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Controversy is continuing to build after Prime Minister Scott Morrison's announcement that Australia will consider moving its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Available in other languages
