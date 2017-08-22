SBS Filipino

Palma calls on faithful to value life

Published 22 August 2017 at 2:36pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Balitang Bisayas: Summary of latest news from the region by Nick Melgar Image: Archbishop Jose Palma of Cebu (archbishopcamomot.ph)

Archbishop Jose Palma urges faithful to value life; Teachers to go drug testing ahead of students; Cebuana marathoner claims first ASEAN gold for the country; Contractor to the Cebu-Cordova Expressway to be awarded soon; Olango Island Wildlife Sanctuary being monitored for bird flu; Cebu passes ordinance giving gratuity pay for barangay officials; DOLE reminds employers to pay extra benefits for non-working holiday on 21 August and regular holiday on 28 August

