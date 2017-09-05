Archbishop Jose Palma dares media to report the truth; 41 towns in Cebu awarded "Seal of Child-Friendly Local Governance", two city Councillors propose replacement of old traffic signs; DOLE recommends inspections of construction projects; US Drug Enforcement Agency donates drug kit to PDEA; Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage of Antipolo to visit Cebu soon.
Published 5 September 2017 at 2:31pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news from the Visayan region by Nick Melgar Image: Cebu Archbishop Jose(archbishopcamomot.ph)
