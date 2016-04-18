Palmer Facing the Heat over Queensland Nickel

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Palmer Facing the Heat over Queensland NickelPlay04:26SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.03MB)Published 18 April 2016 at 11:21amBy Abbie O'BrienSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Clive Palmer's business and political career is under pressure following a damning report by Queensland Nickel administrators. Image: Clive Palmer at the parliament (AAP)Published 18 April 2016 at 11:21amBy Abbie O'BrienSource: SBSAvailable in other languages It recommends the debt-ridden,Townsville-based business go into liquidation. And it claims Mr Palmer acted as a hidden director of the company after he officially stepped down to serve as a member of parliament. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levelsTake time for health checksSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January