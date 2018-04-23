Panama's World Cup dream excites expats in Australia
Source: Supplied
Published 23 April 2018 at 11:34am, updated 23 April 2018 at 11:36am
By Adrian Arciuli
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Panama will make its World Cup football debut in June, and it is an achievement so historic that a public holiday was declared in the Central American country following its qualification. Image: Husband and wife, John and Ana Marchese.
Published 23 April 2018 at 11:34am, updated 23 April 2018 at 11:36am
By Adrian Arciuli
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share