PANDA releases new online tool to assess perinatal anxiety and depression

ALSO READ
1 in every 5 new mums experience perinatal depression and anxiety. Source: Getty Images
Published 12 November 2018 at 7:01am, updated 12 November 2018 at 8:27am
By Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
New mums and dads can experience perinatal anxiety and depression. Perinatal Anxiety and Depression Australia (PANDA) recently released an online tool to help new parents assess themselves so they can seek proper treatment.
Published 12 November 2018 at 7:01am, updated 12 November 2018 at 8:27am
By Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share