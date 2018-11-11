SBS Filipino

PANDA releases new online tool to assess perinatal anxiety and depression

Perinatal Depression and Anxiety

1 in every 5 new mums experience perinatal depression and anxiety. Source: Getty Images

Published 12 November 2018
By Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
New mums and dads can experience perinatal anxiety and depression. Perinatal Anxiety and Depression Australia (PANDA) recently released an online tool to help new parents assess themselves so they can seek proper treatment.

Postnatal depression affected this mother-of-two and she didn't even know it



