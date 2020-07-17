Pandemic boosts online shopping

HIGHLIGHTS The independent survey of a nationally representative panel of 1002 Australian shoppers reveals 86 per cent of consumers increased the frequency of their online shopping to avoid going in store

80 per cent of under-30's are now buying online on a regular basis

Consumers were also most likely to shift online for clothing, food and alcohol, and electronics

It reveals two thirds of consumers shop online more than they normally do, with over half saying they'll continue doing so beyond COVID-19 restrictions.

















