Pandemic boosts online shopping

یک کارگر در حال منظم کردن بسته ها در یک انبار

Source: Getty

Published 17 July 2020 at 12:51pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:08pm
By John Baldock, Sonia Lal
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

New research by Australian parcel delivery service Couriers Please, shows coronavirus lockdowns across the country have altered shopping habits.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • The independent survey of a nationally representative panel of 1002 Australian shoppers reveals 86 per cent of consumers increased the frequency of their online shopping to avoid going in store
  • 80 per cent of under-30's are now buying online on a regular basis
  • Consumers were also most likely to shift online for clothing, food and alcohol, and electronics
It reveals two thirds of consumers shop online more than they normally do, with over half saying they'll continue doing so beyond COVID-19 restrictions.

 

 

