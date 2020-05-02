SBS Filipino

Pandemic brings a boost to independent fashion designers

Estelle Michaelides

Published 2 May 2020 at 12:14pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
With many retail outlets closed during the current pandemic there's a renewed focus on made-to-order clothes or what's called 'slow' fashion. It's given a boost to independent designers who are hoping Australian consumers will be attracted to more sustainable and ethical products.

