Pandemic brings a boost to independent fashion designers

Estelle Michaelides Source: SBS
Published 2 May 2020 at 12:14pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
With many retail outlets closed during the current pandemic there's a renewed focus on made-to-order clothes or what's called 'slow' fashion. It's given a boost to independent designers who are hoping Australian consumers will be attracted to more sustainable and ethical products.
Published 2 May 2020 at 12:14pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share