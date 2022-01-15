Pandemic opens opportunity for artist to hone craft

Highlights The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on culture, arts, and entertainment

The comeback of the arts and entertainment industry in Australia is once again being threatened by the Omicron variant.





Singer and performer, Mary Ann Van Der Horst is back to singing at pubs and bars since Victoria’s reopening.





But with the rising cases of another variant that easily spreads, there are fears that their means of livelihood will be once again impacted.





Ms Van Der Horst recalls that although the pandemic disrupted her plans, it led her to hone her musicality even more.





She enrolled herself in a music industry course to develop her skills and learn more knowledge in music performance and theories.





While the artist is already a great singer, she believes that studying improved her creativity and reduced the stress brought about by the world-wide pandemic.





Ms Van Der Horst is currently focusing on writing and recording her original songs amid the Omicron virus.





