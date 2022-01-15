SBS Filipino

Pandemic opens opportunity for artist to hone craft

SBS Filipino

Melbourne-based singer and performer Mary Ann Van Der Horst recalls how the pandemic became an opportunity for her to hone her craft in music.

Melbourne-based singer and performer Mary Ann Van Der Horst recalls how the pandemic became an opportunity for her to hone her craft in music. Source: Mary Ann Van Der Horst

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 January 2022 at 1:40pm, updated 15 January 2022 at 2:00pm
By Claudette-Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS

Melbourne-based artist Mary Ann Van Der Horst shares how the pandemic opened an opportunity for her to hone her craft.

Published 15 January 2022 at 1:40pm, updated 15 January 2022 at 2:00pm
By Claudette-Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on culture, arts, and entertainment
  • Omicron surge threatens industry recoveries such as entertainment and hospitality sectors
  • Entertainment industry fears shutdown of venues due to the spread of Omicron
The comeback of the arts and entertainment industry in Australia is once again being threatened by the Omicron variant.

Singer and performer, Mary Ann Van Der Horst is back to singing at pubs and bars since Victoria’s reopening.

But with the rising cases of another variant that easily spreads, there are fears that their means of livelihood will be once again impacted.

Advertisement
Ms Van Der Horst recalls that although the pandemic disrupted her plans, it led her to hone her musicality even more.

She enrolled herself in a music industry course to develop her skills and learn more knowledge in music performance and theories.

While the artist is already a great singer, she believes that studying improved her creativity and reduced the stress brought about by the world-wide pandemic.

Ms Van Der Horst is currently focusing on writing and recording her original songs amid the Omicron virus.

Listen to the podcast

LISTEN TO
Pandemic opens opportunity for artist to hone craft image

Pandemic opens opportunity for artist to hone craft

SBS Filipino

15/01/202223:28


Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Like and Follow on Facebook

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?