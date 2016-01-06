SBS Filipino

Papers Show Australian Concern About 'Islamic Groups' in 1990

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_464472.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 January 2016 at 12:06pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Federal Cabinet papers released after 25 years show a growing concern about the rise of Middle Eastern-inspired militant groups in South-East Asia back in the early 1990s. Image: Bob Hawke, centre, at John Bannon funeral (AAP)

Published 6 January 2016 at 12:06pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The concerns are revealed amid other papers reflecting an Australian economy in trouble, protests over sending troops to the so-called First Gulf War and a Labor leadership takeover.

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January