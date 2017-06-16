Image: Monsignor Jose Cabantan with Priests from of the Diocese of Malaybalay will be holding a series of cncerts around Victoria 16 June to 30 June (SBS Filipino)
Paraiso, raising voices on gratitude, stewardship and joy
Published 16 June 2017 at 3:36pm, updated 16 June 2017 at 3:53pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Gratitude and praise. The Priests from the Diocese of Malaybalay in Bukidnon are in Victoria for a series of concerts to share and spread joy and love through music.
