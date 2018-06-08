Parents alerted to register ahead of changes to childcare rebates

Childcare advocates warn thousands of families yet to update their details could be left with a big bill once the changes are rolled out.
Published 8 June 2018 at 3:59pm, updated 8 June 2018 at 4:04pm
By Marija Zivic
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Parents are being urged to sign up to the federal government's new childcare system or face having their payments abruptly cut from next month.
