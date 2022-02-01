Parents are urged not to get COVID-complacent as school resumes

Highlights 26% of parents are still hesitant to vaccinate their children due to the possible vaccine health risk.

It is important to vaccinate children with comorbidities as it can prevent them from being admitted to intensive care or dying due to COVID-19.

Studies confirm that children are carriers of COVID-19 and most children are asymptomatic or only mildly symptomatic when they develop COVID-19.

In an interview with SBS Filipino, practising GP at Harbour Town medical centre and affiliate at Gold Coast University hospital vaccine hub and fever clinic, Dr Earl Pantillano urges parents to book an appointment to vaccinate their children to help protect them.





He also highlights the importance of vaccinating children with comorbidities as it can prevent them from being admitted to intensive care or dying due to COVID-19.





"It's important to prioritise children with comorbidities because they may suffer from COVID-19 complications."





Dr Pantillano adds that with children going back to school, vaccination is vital in order to lessen the spread of infection.





Studies confirm that children are carriers of the virus and most children are asymptomatic or only mildly symptomatic when they develop COVID-19, giving the misconception that children are less infectious.





"Majority of children have no complications but most of the time they carry the virus without even knowing they have COVID. One way of preventing this is to vaccinate the young kids."





Healthy Pinoy is SBS Filipino's weekly segment on health. The content provided is for informational purposes only and does not intend to substitute professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Consult your GP or doctor for support.





