Parents bear the brunt as early educators leave the sector

Preschool teacher guiding and arranging students waiting in line entering classroom

Credit: shih-wei/Getty Images

Advocates are calling for an intervention amid a staff shortage in the child care industry.

KEY POINTS
  • As Australia continues to battle a teacher shortage, a new report from the United Workers Union shows how low pay and under-staffing is affecting operations in the sector.
  • The Australian Bureau of Statistics says caring for children remains the largest barrier to female participation in the labour force.
  • government released a $72.4 million dollar fund to boost the EaThe government released a $72.4 million dollar fund to boost the Early Childhood education workforce, benefiting more than 80,000 educators in regional and remote services and First Nations organisations.
Parents bear the brunt as early educators leave the sector

SBS Filipino

24/10/202306:32
