SBS Filipino

Parents learn in the classroom

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_495640.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 May 2016 at 9:56am, updated 21 May 2016 at 12:05pm
By Luke Waters
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

For non-English speaking new-arrivals, arranging medical appointments and navigating public transport can be significant challenges. Image: AAP

Published 21 May 2016 at 9:56am, updated 21 May 2016 at 12:05pm
By Luke Waters
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
And some parents can get left behind as their children's English improves.

 

But an innovative program at one Melbourne school is inviting parents into the classroom - and the early results are encouraging.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January