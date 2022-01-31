SBS Filipino

Parents' qualms on return to school

Representational picture of students going to school in Australia.

Representational picture of students going to school in Australia. Source: AAP

Published 31 January 2022 at 11:59am, updated 31 January 2022 at 6:28pm
By TJ Correa
Rapid antigen test is recommended twice a week for students and school staff.

Highlights
  • Rapid Antigen test results should be reported to Department of Health and their respective schools in Victoria and New South Wales.
  • To address the staff shortage, the plan is to hire retired teachers and final year students from university.
  • Booster shot is now mandated for all working in education sector.
As schools officially open in different states in Australia, Terence Michael Talosig, a father of two from Melbourne reckons face-to-face class should be delayed until 90% of children are fully vaccinated. 

His son ,16 years old and daughter, 12 years old are both excited to go back to school to see their classmates and friends. 

Listen to the audio:

Ilang magulang, may agam-agam pa din sa pagbabalik-eskwela ng mga bata

31/01/202207:28


Terence's children are fully vaccinated that provides him relief but still on his toes. 

He keeps reminding them to wear mask, sanitize the hands, drink Vitamin C and avoid crowded areas. 

