Parents' qualms on return to school

Highlights Rapid Antigen test results should be reported to Department of Health and their respective schools in Victoria and New South Wales.

To address the staff shortage, the plan is to hire retired teachers and final year students from university.

Booster shot is now mandated for all working in education sector.

As schools officially open in different states in Australia, Terence Michael Talosig, a father of two from Melbourne reckons face-to-face class should be delayed until 90% of children are fully vaccinated.





His son ,16 years old and daughter, 12 years old are both excited to go back to school to see their classmates and friends.





Listen to the audio:





LISTEN TO Ilang magulang, may agam-agam pa din sa pagbabalik-eskwela ng mga bata SBS Filipino 31/01/2022 07:28 Play







Terence's children are fully vaccinated that provides him relief but still on his toes.



