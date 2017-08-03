Paris, Los Angeles preliminary picks for 2024, 2028 Olympics

site_197_Filipino_726321.JPG

Published 3 August 2017 at 11:36am
Officials in Paris and Los Angeles have welcomed a preliminary decision to award summer Olympic hosting rights to the two cities for 2024 and 2028, respectively. Image: People rest on a running track in front of Paris city hall (AAP)

But there are some concerns about the costs and stresses involved in the onerous task of staging the sporting extravaganza.

 

 





