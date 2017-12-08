Parliament passes same-sex marriage bill

Liberal Members Tim Wilson and Warren Entsch celebrate the passing of the Marriage Amendment Bill in the House of Representatives Source: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas
Published 8 December 2017 at 12:44pm, updated 8 December 2017 at 12:47pm
By Andrea Neirhoff
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Same-sex marriage has passed through Australia's parliament, with only the Governor-General's approval now needed to formally pass it into law. The emotion-charged debate has involved heated arguments both for and against the bill, but, in the end, it passed unchanged.
