SBS Filipino

Parliament passes same-sex marriage bill

SBS Filipino

at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, December 7, 2017.

Liberal Members Tim Wilson and Warren Entsch celebrate the passing of the Marriage Amendment Bill in the House of Representatives Source: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 December 2017 at 12:44pm, updated 8 December 2017 at 12:47pm
By Andrea Neirhoff
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Same-sex marriage has passed through Australia's parliament, with only the Governor-General's approval now needed to formally pass it into law. The emotion-charged debate has involved heated arguments both for and against the bill, but, in the end, it passed unchanged.

Published 8 December 2017 at 12:44pm, updated 8 December 2017 at 12:47pm
By Andrea Neirhoff
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul