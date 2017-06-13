SBS Filipino

Parliament set to consider major changes to Australian citizenship

Published 13 June 2017 at 11:46am, updated 13 June 2017 at 7:16pm
By David Sharaz
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Federal Parliament this week will be presented with a new tranche of laws which, if passed, would completely overhaul the country's citizenship process. Image: Minister for Immigration Peter Dutton (AAP)

Labor is yet to decide whether it will back the law change, which would also give immigration ministers veto power over citizenship decisions made by the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

