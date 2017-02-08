SBS Filipino

Parliamentary inquiry into suicide by veterans and ex-service personnel

SBS Filipino

Yes

Yes Source: Yes

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 February 2017 at 5:16pm, updated 9 February 2017 at 8:58am
By Myles Morgan
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Australian military says there are limits to what it can do to identify people who might be at risk of attempting suicide. A parliamentary committee is holding an inquiry into the high rates of suicide among military members and veterans. The Australian Defence Force says even when people leave the military, there is a confusing system of support services. Image: ADF troop inspection, Townsville, file (AAP)

Published 8 February 2017 at 5:16pm, updated 9 February 2017 at 8:58am
By Myles Morgan
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January